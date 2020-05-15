Wilma Louise “Maw Maw” Westbrook Martin, 78, of Osyka, passed away May 13, 2020, at her home.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Elijah Roberts Cemetery in Osyka. Elder Luke Laird will officiate and Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb will be in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Martin was born in Franklin County on Sept. 1, 1941, to Birdie Fleming and Sydney Westbrook.
She was a homemaker. Her hobbies included playing cards and bragging on all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was well loved by everyone, most of whom called her Maw Maw.
Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Martin Jr.; her parents; a son, Clay Martin; six sisters and two brothers.
She is survived by her children, Vickie Martin Aguilar of Longview, Texas, and Clint and Tara Martin, and Amie McKenzie, all of Osyka; her grandchildren, Alex and Jessica Aguilar of Madison, Amelia Aguilar of McComb, Andrez and Brandie Aguilar of Nevada, Texas, Amber McKenzie of Brookhaven, John McKenzie of Magnolia and Kellan Martin of Osyka; her great-grandchildren, Ayden Robinson, Alli Robinson, RayChelle Wells, Melissa Wells, Cooper Aguilar, Sophia Aguilar, Kalyx Wells, Elizabeth Aguilar, John McKenzie Jr., Caroline Aguilar, Jaxson McKenzie and Braycee-Clay Watkins; two sisters, Cornell Burke of Brookhaven and Bobbie Bert Calcote of Springfield, Mo.; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Kellan Martin, Ayden Robinson, Alex Aguilar, Andrez Aguilar, John McKenzie and Michael Watkins.
