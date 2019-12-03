Ronnie Bales, 71, of Summit passed away Dec. 2, 2019, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church and will continue on Thursday from 10 a.m. until services at noon. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The Revs. Bill Poole, Dwayne Scoggins and Dave Steveline will officiate.
Mr. Bales was born Sept. 24, 1948, in McComb to William G. Bales and Fannie Allen Bales.
He was a faithful member of Johnston Chapel. He loved watching his grandchildren in their various activities. He rarely missed a baseball or softball game. He enjoyed playing golf and was a devout Ole Miss Rebels and New York Yankee fan.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna McDaniel Bales of Summit; two sons, Eric Bales of Brandon and Daniel Bales (Deedra) of Bogue Chitto; a sister, Shelia Boyd (Billy) of Summit; two grandchildren, Grayce Bales and JK Bales; a niece, Stacey Wishhart (Thomas); a nephew, Jason Boyd; along with other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jason Boyd, Zach Boyd, Levi Wishhart, Scott McDaniel, Jonathan McDaniel and Pat Freeman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Scroggs and Jim Wisinger.
