Roger William McCaffrey, 68, of Bogue Chitto, died Nov. 25, 2019, at his home.
Visitation is noon Saturday at Riverwood Family Funeral Services in Brookhaven until services there at 2 p.m.
He was born Oct. 24, 1951, the son of L.W. “Dub” McCaffrey and Joyce Elaine Cade.
He was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. He worked in the oilfield from 1970 until his retirement in 2001 and then as a heavy equipment operator for the City of Brookhaven until 2019. He loved hunting, fishing and horse-trading.
Roger loved his work and helping anyone in need and didn’t expect anything in return, only wanting them to “pay it forward.” He considered his friends as his family. His longtime friends were Odel Ballard and Danny Porter.
Preceding him in death were his father and daughter, Robin Marie McCaffrey.
Survivors include his wife, Debra K. Robbins McCaffrey; mother; daughters, Rebecca R. James and husband Erick, and Rhonda L. Laird and husband Robert; four grandchildren, Steven L. Maxie, George M. Maxie, Sarah M. James and Elijah Lee James; brothers, Teddie Joe (T.J.) McCaffrey and wife Patricia, and Randy L. McCaffrey and wife Theresa; and a host of nieces and nephews.
