Laverna Howard, 66, of McComb died Aug. 2, 2021, in St. Francisville, La.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Pleasant Springs Missionary Baptist Church, Magnolia. Pastor Chad Williams will officiate. Burial is in the church cemetery. Craft Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Howard was born July 25, 1955, in Magnolia.
