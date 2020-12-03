Robert A. “Bo” Dunaway, 72, of McComb, passed from this life on Nov. 30, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
Visitation continues 10 a.m. today until services at 11 at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit with Bro. Demond Kennedy and Bro. Brad Fitzgerald officiating. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery in McComb,
Mr. Bo was born in Tylertown on Jan. 22, 1948, and was the son of X.L. Dunaway and Alice Alford Dunaway.
He joined the McComb Police Department in 1975 and walked the beat downtown for several years. He rode the police motorcycle for many years as well. He retired in 2001 as lieutenant. The patrolmen under him still joke about his red pen used on their reports. He was known with the police department for his bravery and willingness to help his fellow officers and his community.
He served our country in the United States Marine Corps. He served in the Vietnam War from 1968-1969. He married the love of his life, Carolyn Scallion, on Oct. 11, 1969, when he returned from the war.
He loved and cared for his family with everything in him and did his very best to never miss anything important in their lives, even with working three jobs at times.
His grandchildren, Sarah Fitzgerald, Christopher Allen Hass, Jordan Adams (Justin), Jaide Dunaway, Alison Hass and Chloe Dunaway were his “hearts;” his adopted grandchildren, Erin Sharp (Andrew) and her children Riley and Brody, and Josh Prather; his great-granddaughter Addie Grace was the newest light of his life and he saw her as much as possible. Always being the only one allowed to hold her while he was there.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John Charles Dunaway; and his sister, Shelby Jean Dunaway Byrd.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carolyn Dunaway; one son, Robert Allen “BoJack” Dunaway Jr.; his two daughters, Becky Fitzgerald (Brad) and Cindy Prather (Jan Ray); eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Robert “BoJack” Dunaway Jr., Brad Fitzgerald, Jan Ray Prather, Justin Adams, Shannon Sullivan and Christopher Allen Hass.
