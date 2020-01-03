Anna “Delores” Hollis, 70, of Summit, gained her victory over a five-year battle with cancer on Dec. 30, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church until services at 1 p.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The Rev. Dwayne Scoggins and the Rev. Dale Little will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb will handle the arrangements.
Delores was born Aug. 6, 1949, in McComb. She was the daughter of the late James A. and Geneva Bigner Albritton.
She was a faithful member of Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher, a choir member and a member of the UMW. She was a loving mother and grandmother and a devoted sister.
Before her illness, she was an avid flower enthusiast, continuing her mother’s tradition of flower gardening. She enjoyed cooking for her friends and family and was best known for her chocolate pie with mile-high meringue. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Elizabeth Freeman, Lois Morgan and Marjory Dunaway; and one nephew, Gregory Morgan.
She is survived by her daughter, Dana Whatley; two granddaughters, Taylor Whatley and Reese Whatley; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Tony Scroggs, Speedy Smith, Larry Richardson, Chris Richardson, Bruce Smith, Greg Dunaway and Jamie Little. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Odds and Ends Sunday School class.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.