Rami Lynn Davis, 41, of Summit passed from this life on Nov. 28, 2020, at Copiah County Hospital.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. today at Woodlawn Cemetery in Summit. Rev. Glenn Bird will officiate. Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
She was born July 28, 1979, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center to the late Leo Davis and Kathy Cornwell Davis of Summit.
Rami was a beloved mother, daughter and granddaughter. She was fun-loving, intelligent and had a kind-hearted spirit and will be remembered fondly by those who knew her best.
Her father, Leo Davis, and grandparents, M.V. Cornwell and Alvie and Clara Belle Davis, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her mother, Kathy Davis; son, Kyler Kohl Smith of Lake Charles, La.; grandmother, Sue Cornwell of Summit; a special dad, David Travis; her special family, Phyllis Whittington, Brandi Hancock and Mike Whittington; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers will be David Travis, James Newman, Julian Simmons, Clarence Simmons, Eddie Flory and James Dickerson.
Honorary pallbearer will be Mike Whittington.
The family requests memorials be made in her name to a charity of your choice.
To share condolences please visit www.sharkeyfuneralhome.com .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.