Bobbie “Bob” Jacob Bellipanni Sr., 77, passed away peacefully at The Claiborne Assisted Living Facility on April 8, 2020, due to a lengthy illness.
A celebration of his wonderful life will be held at a later date due to current trying times. Sharkey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Bellipanni was born June 30, 1942, in McComb.
Bob was known for his love for the McComb Railroad Depot Museum and his appreciation for the City of McComb, He spent most all his spare time at the Railroad Museum. He also worked as an assistant manager of Timber Ridge Apartment, Croft Metals and Sanderson Farms for many years.
He was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army. He will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by a grandmother, Belva Bellipanni; mother, Colutta Weinstein; and brother, Jake Bellipanni.
Bob leaves behind three sons and a daughter-in-law, Jake “Bobby Jr.” Bellipanni, Bryan Bellipanni and Brad and ReShea Bellipanni; two sisters, Cindy Daigle and Joy Gaspard; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and grandchildren whom he spoiled.
