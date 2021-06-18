Bobbie E. Johnson, 82, of Jackson, died June 13, 2021, at Forest Hill Nursing Home in Jackson.
Visitation is noon Saturday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Graveside services are 2 p.m. in Fernwood Cemetery with Rev. Welmon Taylor Officiating.
Mr. Johnson was born Aug. 13, 1938, the oldest son of Luther and Margie Dillion Johnson.
Bobbie accepted Jesus Christ at an early age. He was a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Bobbie was a very kind person who was accepted as very friendly to all that met him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara; parents; three brothers, Robert, Roland and Luther Jr.; sister, Lula; and sister-in-law, Nancy.
He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, John Johnson and Leon Denard; a daughter, JoAnn McKnight; six sisters; two brothers; special niece, Cynthia Al Buchanan; special great-nephew, Kristopher Dejuante; and Cherlise and Kristian Buchanan; 11 nieces; 14 nephews; and a host of other great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.