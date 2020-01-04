Joseph Allen Fortgang, 74, of Germantown, Tenn., died Jan. 2, 2020, at Methodist Hospice.
Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Terry Family Cemetery in Smithdale. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb has charge of local arrangements.
Joe was born Dec. 18, 1945, in Jesup, Ga. He graduated from Mississippi State University, served 18 years in the U.S. Army including a tour in Vietnam, and worked for International Paper, retiring in 2010 after 43 years.
Throughout his life, Joe enjoyed sailing, geocaching, running (two NYC Marathons), yoga at the GAC, and later in life, early morning walks around Germantown. He was a staunch supporter of anything his children were involved with from sports to Knowledge Bowls, and especially Odyssey of the Mind/Destination Imagination.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Frances Fortgang; and his parents-in-law, Homer and Willie Fenn.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his wife of 46 years, Lee Fenn Fortgang; his children and their spouses, Joel and Jillian of Minneapolis, Laura and Nicole of Memphis, and Lindsey and Dave of Alhambra, Calif.; his brother, Kenneth Fortgang of Highland Beach, Fla.; his aunt, Sylvia Hartman of Fresh Meadows, N.Y.; and a loving extended family.
To honor Joe’s memory, contributions can be made to the Kosten Foundation for its work toward a cure for pancreatic cancer.
