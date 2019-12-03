William Carlton “Buddy” Roberts, 69, of Summit passed away Nov. 29, 2019, at the Cardiovascular Institute of Mississippi.
Services were 11 a.m. Monday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Dr. Larry Leonard and Dr. Don Ballard officiated. Burial was in Johnston Chapel Cemetery in Summit.
Buddy was born May 23, 1950, in McComb, the son of Oliver Cornelius and Clarice Brown Roberts.
He was a retired salesman at Lott Furniture, a member of the First Church of the Nazarene of McComb and a loving father and grandfather. After his retirement, he enjoyed driving vehicles for numerous car dealerships including Kia of McComb, Howell Motors and Keith White Ford-Lincoln. He was an avid bass fisherman who was a lifetime member of the Southwest Bass Club and enjoyed his time at Ward’s with the guys of the morning coffee club in McComb. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his former wife, Martha Marsalis Roberts of McComb; two daughters and their husbands, Misty Roberts and Dr. Bradley Rushing of Dothan, Ala., and Amanda Elizabeth and Noel Green of McComb; three sisters, Janice Roberts Norton of Summit, Linda Stone Bowie (John) of Baton Rouge and Sheilda Ballard Jones (Jesse) of Summit; three grandchildren, Noah Bradley Rushing, AvaGrace Haddon Rushing and Keller Brooks Rushing, all of Dothan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Bobby Reynolds, Michael Reynolds, Kell Thompson, Chris Thompson, Darin Ballard and Artie Faucett.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
