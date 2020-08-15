Mary Edna Maxwell, 101, of Liberty, died Aug. 13, 2020, at River Bridge Specialty Hospital in Vidalia, La.
Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Graveside service is at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. George Coney officiating.
Mrs. Maxwell was born Dec. 30, 1918, in Liberty to the late Willie McDowell and Mattie Brown McDowell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Seymour Maxwell; five children, Corlean Wren, Melvina Sims, Joseph Batiste, Odell Maxwell and Cardell Maxwell; one brother, Mark Brown; and two sons-in-law, James Edwards and Willie James Ross.
Survivors includes three daughters, Lois (Isiah) Williams, Clover Ross and Essie Edward; one son, Seymour (Charlotte) Maxwell Jr.; daughter-in-law, Joyce Maxwell; 110 grandchildren, 163 great-grandchildren, 50 great-great-grands and a host of other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.