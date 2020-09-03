Mother Altoria Robinson transitioned to her heavenly home on Aug. 26, 2020, at the age of 106.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. Visitation continues 9 a.m. Saturday until services at 10 at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, Springhill Church Road, Sandy Hook, with the Rev. Versie Dee Lee, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in church cemetery.
The family is requesting that all in attendance wear masks, adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, to promptly return to their respective vehicles after viewing, and to listen to the service via the radio broadcast. The service will be broadcast locally on 90.1 FM radio station.
Sister Robinson was born to the late Ben and Clora Jordan on July 31, 1914, in Sandy Hook.
She was the second eldest of eight siblings, including four brothers, Leesaw, Jessie Lee, James and Kenny; three sisters, Della Mae, Mary and Hazzie B.; and the oldest child from Ben Jordan’s first marriage, Leola Jordan Acker.
Sister Altoria started school at Old Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Later she attended Sunlight M.B. Church, where she completed eighth grade. She also attended Mississippi Baptist Seminary School, Columbia extension.
In 1932, Sister Altoria was joined in matrimony to Tycho B. Robinson of Sandy Hook. They shared a life for 51 years and to this union 11 children were born: six boys and five girls. The Lord blessed them with 34 grandchildren, 74 great-grandchildren, 65 great-great-grandchildren and two great-great-great-grandchildren.
Sister Robinson accepted Christ as her savior, was baptized and joined Sunlight M.B. Church in Sandy Hook, at the age of 11 under the leadership of her uncle, the Rev. Alton Owens. In 1928 she joined Spring Hill M.B. Church.
She served faithfully, maintaining a lifelong membership servicing in many capacities such as Financial Secretary, Senior Mission President, Deaconess, Sun-day School Teacher, Senior Choir Secretary and President of the Second Spring Hill District Association Women’s Auxiliary, and Vacation Bible school teacher. Sister Altoria was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 43. She served as a worthy matron many years.
All of Sister Robinson’s siblings; her husband, Tycho Robinson; two sons, Calvin Robinson (Shirley) and Levell Robinson (Valeria); and two grandchildren preceded her in death.
She leaves to cherish her memories nine children, Robert Earl of Westwego, La., Levie Tycho Sr. (Stella) of Sandy Hook, Paul James (Mazie) of Upper Marlboro, Md., Bruce Lee (Marscinia) of Sandy Hook, Lillie Mae (Tne Jan) of Avondale, La., Eva Mae Young of Angie, La., Cloria Jane Norman (Charles), Mary Ann Collins (Johnny) and Jean Etta Burch (Eugene) of Sandy Hook; 171 grandchildren and further descendents; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and a very special friend of 15 years, Barbara Owens.
