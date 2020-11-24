Marilyn Freeman, 87, of McComb and Woodville passed from this life Nov. 20, 2020, at Merit Health in Natchez.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Mrs. Marilyn was born in Verden, Okla., on Oct. 17, 1933, and was the daughter of Leo F. Hunsaker and Bessie Marie Smith Hunsaker. She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church in Natchez and formerly a member of Central Baptist Church in McComb. She was in the real estate business for more than 30 years and owned her own business in real estate for more than 5 years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alfred E. Freeman; one son, Kenny Gibbs Jr.; and one stepson, Gene Freeman.
She is survived by one daughter, Denise Hinton and Edward of Natchez; one stepson, Ben Freeman and Genie of McComb; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family and friends.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.