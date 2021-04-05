Joseph Decell Gordon Jr. passed away March 29, 2021, in Denton, Texas.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Liberty. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at Liberty Presbyterian Church with burial immediately following in the Liberty Cemetery.
The family asks that all attendees please wear masks and practice social distancing.
Joe was born Feb. 27, 1938, in Osyka to Joseph and Marion Gordon. He attended Liberty High School and graduated from Louisiana State University in 1960. After a short stint working in New Orleans, he attended the University of Mississippi School of Law, graduating in 1964. He returned to Liberty to practice law in the Gordon and Gordon Law firm with his father for several years before eventually settling in Dallas, Texas, where he worked in the oil and gas industry.
Joe loved history, reading and nature. A gifted storyteller, he often wrote articles for the Southern Herald newspaper and could entertain family with stories of Mississippi history, geographical and meteorological statistics and the origins of languages for hours. Although incredibly knowledgeable on a variety of topics, he most enjoyed sharing his love of Liberty and his family history. Staying in contact with family was also very important to Joe, and he never missed a weekend “I Love You Call” to let his children and other extended family members know he was thinking of them.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife Joyce and his parents, Marion and Joseph D. Gordon Sr.
He is survived by his sister, Marie Catherine Boyd (Dennis); daughters, Candance Gordon Johnston (Nathan), Suzanne Gordon and Janet Gordon Liebl (Gary); son, Joseph D. Gordon III (Jana); and stepdaughter Connie Hately Clampit (Gaylon). He is also survived by his seven grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty Presbyterian Church, 155 N. Church Street, Liberty, MS.
