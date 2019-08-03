Elizabeth Dianne Graves, 71, of Summit, passed away July 31, 2019, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 tonight at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Visitation will resume Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 at the funeral home. Dr. Larry LeBlanc and the Rev. Marvin Howard will officiate, and burial will be in the Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery located in Franklin County on Wallace Road SE.
Elizabeth was born Sept. 15, 1947, in Brookhaven. She was the daughter of the late Leon and Francis Dillon Wallace.
She worked as an LPN and was a member of First Baptist Church of Summit. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed painting and spending time with her family. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Betty Jean Wallace.
She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Pat H. Graves; two sons, Darrell Graves and Dale Graves (Margaret); one brother, Eldred Wallace; one sister, Rose Marie Coghlan (Garland); four grandchildren, Jonathan Graves, Zach Graves, Sarah Graves and Cody Graves; one great-grandchild, Mackennah Graves; with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Greg Byrd, Ryan Walker, Ryan Coghlan, Clint Lewis, Ron Yates and L.J. Guess.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rick Johnson and Garland Coghlan.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.