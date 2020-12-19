Audrey Goff Phurrough, 92, of Magnolia, passed away Dec. 15, 2020, at Liberty Community Living Center in Liberty.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Sunday until services at 2 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Magnolia. Burial will be in Magnolia Cemetery. The Rev. Randy Achord and the Rev. James Lawrence will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will handle arrangements.
Audrey was born Oct. 12, 1928, in Sharkey County to John and Rita Taylor Toney.
Mrs. Audrey attended school in Magnolia and graduated from Magnolia High School in 1947. She loved playing basketball and was a star player from Magnolia High.
Mrs. Audrey was a lifelong member of Price St. Immanuel Baptist Church in Magnolia, where she and Mr. Goff were training Union teachers and worked with the youth for Christ. She was a member of WMU, the Women’s Prayer Group and the choir. She loved her church and church family.
Mrs. Audrey managed W.E. Walker Dime Store and Bill’s Dollar Store in Magnolia for many years and worked at WIC distribution for Pike County. She was a great cook, a wonderful Christian mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family and those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Lee Goff; a son, Robert Lee Goff Jr.; a grandson, Justin Doucet; her husband, Bill Phurrough; and a stepdaughter, Sheryl Seagraves.
She is survived by two daughters, Patsy Thompson (David) of Waveland and Denise Morris (Paul) of McComb; grandchildren, Cindy, Angela and Julie; great-grandchildren, Zackary, Elizabeth, Olivia, Nicholas, Raina, Makayla and Audrey; great-great-grandchildren, Lane and Willow; step-grandchildren, James Yeager (Tammy) and family and Melanie (Dane) and family; and daughter-in-law, Donna Goff.
Special thanks to the staff at The Claiborne, Camellia Estates, Liberty Community Living Center, St. Luke Home Health and Hospice and Hospice Compassus for taking care of Mrs. Audrey, God bless you all.
