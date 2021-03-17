Bruce B. “Coffee” Garner, 57, of Magnolia died March 7, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday until services at noon at Young’s Funeral Home, Summit. Burial will be in Sherman Baptist Church Cemetery, Magnolia.
Mr. Garner was born Jan. 22, 1964, to the late Mattie L. Bates and Frank Bates and the late Jethro Turner.
Bruce was a graduate of South Pike High School Class of 1982. He was employed at Kellwood Co. in Kramertown for several years.
Bruce is survived by his father; brothers, DeKeith C. Bates, Dennis Turner, Michael Turner, Ronnie Turner and Jethro Turner Jr.; sister, Shalanda L. Bates; and a host of other relatives and friends.
