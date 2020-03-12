Van Claude Hurst Sr., 84, of McComb died March 7, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. Services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Kelly Missionary Baptist Church, 7005 Osyka Progress Road, Osyka, with the pastor, the Rev. Kendall Poole, and Minister Van C. Hurst Jr. officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Born March 4, 1936, in Pike County, Mr. Hurst was the son of the late Willie Hurst and the late Mrs. Virgil Butler Hurst.
