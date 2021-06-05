John Edward Chapman, 80, of Smithdale passed away June 2, 2021, at his residence.
There will be a memorial service at a later date. Sharkey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
John was born in Union Church on April 24, 1941, son of the late John Carter Chapman and Luthera McElveen Chapman.
He graduated from Jefferson High School, Fayette, and later received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Park College, Kansas City, Mo.
He was a member of John A. Galbreath Masonic Lodge No.334 for over 50 years. He served in the United States Army for over 20 years, achieving the rank of sergeant, and was of the Baptist faith.
Master Sergeant Chapman’s military career began when he enlisted in the United States Army in May 1959 and lasted until his retirement from active duty on July 1, 1979. During this time he was assigned to duty stations in Japan, Thailand, Dominican Republic, Turkey, Vietnam and Germany, plus duty at different locations throughout the United States.
Master Sergeant Chapman’s awards and decorations include the Defense Meritorious Service Metal, Army Meritorious Service Medal, Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal (four awards), Army Expeditionary Medal, Good Conduct Medal (five awards), National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Service Medal and Republic of Vietnam Commendation Medal.
After his military career, John worked for the City of Hazlehurst for six years and the City of McComb 18 years as utility superintendent.
He was the beloved husband of Jo Ella Chapman. He is also survived by a son, John Eugene Chapman (Victoria) of Osyka; a sister, Kate Harper (Joe) of Florence; plus numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. John was previously married to Myra Chapman for 55 years until her passing in 2015.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or your favorite charity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.