Lloyd Taylor Stout, 80, died Dec. 9, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
A public celebration of Mr. Stout’s life will be held at a later date. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He was born Jan. 19, 1940, in Washington, Iowa, the son of Jesse Lloyd and Bonnie Louise Elmore Stout and brother of Steve Stout and Doug Stout.
He retired from the U.S. Army as a sergeant 1st class with 20 years of service. He was a drill sergeant and AIT instructor at both Fort Gordon, Ga., and Fort Sill, Okla. He was a Green Beret and served in U.S. Army Special Forces for 13 years.
He served in Vietnam for nearly five years and while there, he was a member of Military Assistance Command, Vietnam — Studies and Observations Group, a highly classified, multi-service United States special operations unit which conducted covert unconventional warfare operations prior to and during the Vietnam War.
Mr. Stout retired from Austin Fire Apparatus of Prairieville, La., and was the current vice president of Chapter XXX Special Forces Association.
He had lived in Louisiana for 30 years before moving to McComb about three years ago. He was a member of The Well Church in McComb, and a father beyond compare who would sacrifice anything to meet the needs of his family.
He was a man who never asked anything from anyone but would help anyone, anytime help was needed. He never spoke evil of anyone and was quick to forgive and never held grudges.
Mr. Stout is survived by his wife, Luz Stella Leva Stout of Jayess; two sons, Fredy Leonardo Stout of Friendswood, Texas, and 1st Sgt. Jimmy and Shana Stout, of Denham Springs, La.; two daughters, Angie Alexandra Stout of Jayess and Bonnie Andrea Stout of McComb; three granddaughters, Breanna Leigh Stout, Hanna Lyn Stout and Julianna Deche Stout; and one grandson, Ayden Lloyd Waltonbaugh.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Special Forces Association, Chapter XXX at www.sfa30.org or by mailing to Chapter XXX SF Association, P.O. Box 310, Kenner, LA 70063-0310.
