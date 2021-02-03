Dorothy Gaye Simmons Starnes, 73, of McComb, passed away Jan. 27, 2021, at Gulfport Memorial Hospital.
Services were held Sunday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Homes, with burial in Hollywood Cemetery.
Gaye was born in McComb, the daughter of Thad A. Simmons Jr. and Dorothy Grace Simmons.
She graduated from McComb High School. She attended Millsaps College for three years, where she met her husband of 52 years on a blind date. She then studied John Milton at Sophie Newcomb Women’s College of Tulane University. After earning a B.A. degree from Louisiana State University, New Orleans, she taught at Bell Junior High, St. Louis King of France in New Orleans and later at Higgins Junior High School in McComb.
Gaye and Wayne moved to McComb in 1973 and became very active in Centenary United Methodist Church. For several years, they led the Senior High Methodist Youth Fellowship, and she enjoyed chaperoning retreats to Lake Junaluska in North Carolina. Years were spent teaching Sunday school classes and serving on the Pastor and Parish Relations Committee.
Gaye helped manage her husband’s dental practice for 42 years. It was always interesting to see the married duo work on a patient when an assistant was absent. Everyone said that Gaye working with her husband in a dental office would never work. Boy, were they wrong! They did it, and they just made it work.
When Gaye wasn’t teaching aerobics or water-skiing on Lake Dixie Springs with friends, you could find her running. She ran three miles every day and always beat her children in local 5K races for charity.
Gaye was a lifetime Junior Auxiliary member and a regular at Garden and Wednesday clubs. Her passion was for the mental health community. She wanted people to know how imperative mental health really is. She served on the Southwest Mississippi Board of Mental Health for several years, serving six counties. She later became president of that board for three years before having to resign due to her health.
Gaye is survived by her husband, Dr. Dennis Wayne Starnes; a son, Chris (Aimee); a daughter, Jennifer (Jonathan); and a brother, Spike Simmons (Martha). She also leaves behind four grandchildren that she adored. She leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and a mother-in-law, Elsie Starnes, that loved her dearly.
Pallbearers are Randy Starnes, Hank Simmons, Spike Simmons, Richie Clark, Joe Blailock and Shade Quinn.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.