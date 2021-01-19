Martha Gene “Genie” May, 84, of Baton Rouge, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 17, 2021, at her residence.
A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Johnston Station Baptist Church Cemetery in Johnston Station, with Bro. Glen Byrd officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Martha was born in Pike County on Oct. 14, 1936, and was the daughter of Gordon Willoughby and Norma Gene Coney Willoughby.
She was a member of Johnston Station Baptist Church in her early years until she and her husband moved to the Baton Rouge area in 1969 where they have attended Zoar Baptist Church since that time. While in college, she was a forward on the ladies basketball team at Southwest Jr. College.
She loved to travel all over the country with her husband and attend gospel quartet concerts.
She was also a lifelong member at Felder’s Methodist Camp Meeting and enjoyed spending those times with family and friends.
She had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh.
She was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother and loved her family tremendously and there will forever be a void in their hearts without her.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 wonderful years, Randolph May of Baton Rouge; a son, Gary May of Watson, La.; two daughters, Lisa McGuire and Tom of Milton, Fla., and Martha Abraham and Jeff of Lafayette, La.; a brother, Claude “Butch” Willoughby and Becky of Summit; five grandchildren, Jessica Wilding and Josh, Austin Abraham and Caitlin, Melissa McGuire, Taylor Billeaud and Jacques, and Kyle May; three great-grandchildren, Corrine Billeaud, Camila Billeaud and Aidan Abraham; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Tom McGuire, Austin Abraham, Jacques Billeaud, Kyle May, Gary May and Jeff Jackson.
