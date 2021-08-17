Dennis Richardson “DJ” Jenkins, 76, of McComb, departed this earth Aug. 13, 2021, at his residence after a long illness surrounded by his loved ones.
No services are be announced at this time. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Dennis was born Jan. 22, 1945, in Hollywood, Calif., to Delbert R. and Betty Ann Foster Jenkins (Rodgers).
Dennis was a retired master sergeant of 20 years in the Army and served during the Vietnam War.
He graduated from Vicenza American High School in Vicenza, Italy. He also worked for Exide Battery Co. in Salina, Kan., Starlite Rink, Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center as the manager of ambulatory outpatient surgery, insurance department and Camelia Estates in McComb. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 23 happy years, Elaine Tallarico Jenkins; a son he adopted with his first wife, David Jenkins, who lives in a group home in New Mexico; and two children with his second wife, Carole, Joseph Jenkins of Salina, Kan., and Wendy M. Rakes (Jeremy) of Mesa, Ariz. He also has three stepchildren, Paul J. Andrews Jr., of McComb, Crystal E. Burton (Byron D.) of Zachary, La., and Cinnamon M. Chapman (R. Wayne) of Denham Springs, La.; a sister, Penny M. Jorgeson (Tomas) of Hillsboro, Ore.; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, with numerous nieces and nephews.
