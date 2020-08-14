Billie Joe McElveen, 69, of Tylertown, died Aug. 10, 2020, at Marion General Hospital in Columbia.
A viewing will be held 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Sunday at Tylertown Cemetery. All in attendance must wear masks and adhere to COVID- 19 guidelines.
Mr. McElveen was born Nov. 21, 1950, in Tylertown, the son of the late Armetha McElveen.
