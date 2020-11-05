Barney May Jones, 97, of Centreville, passed away Nov. 3, 2020.
Visitation is noon today until services at 2 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Centreville. Dr. Dennis Johnsey will officiate.
Ms. Jones was born April 20, 1923, to John and Beulah Short Jones.
She was a nurse’s tech.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Wayne White; three brothers, John Paul “JP” Jones, Riley C. Jones and Dudley Allen Jones; eight sisters, Orrin Jones Graves, Lilly Jones Babin, Gilly Jones Freeman, Lena Jones Berryhill, Thelma Jones Collier, Wilamena Jones Perkins, Marie Jones Freeman and Beedie Jones Whittington; and her parents.
She is survived by five granddaughters, Kathy Barbay and husband Tab of Slaughter, La., and their two children Wes Barbay and Brittany Barbay, Stacy Wofford and husband Paul of Fort Gibson, Okla., Dana Saucier and husband Leo of Centreville and their son Cody Saucier, Shelly Sterling and her husband Brian of Gloster and their three children Brianna, Laci and Baileigh Sterling, and Terry White of Centreville and her three children Derrick Knight, Stance Edwards, and Kylee; and a daughter-in-law, Tommie Sue White.
Pallbearers are Reggie Jones, Tab Barbay, Leo Saucier, Brian Sterling, Cody Saucier and Stance Edwards.
Honorary pallbearers are Bobby G. McKlemurry, Allen Jones, Herb Brown, Wes Barbay, Derrick Knight, Trey Jones and Billy Felder.
