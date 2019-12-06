Nettie Young Strickland, 81, of Kentwood, La., passed away, Dec. 4, 2019, at Our Lady of The Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge.
Visitation is 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at New Zion Baptist Church, 3841 Highway 38 W., Kentwood, and Saturday from 10 a.m. until services at 11 with Bro. Larry Blades officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Strickland was born Oct. 12, 1938, in Kentwood. She was the daughter of Charlie Cornelious and Veda Mae Travis Young.
