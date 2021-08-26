Ruthie Mae Jackson-Moody, 54, of Smithdale passed away Aug. 21, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation is 10 Sunday until services at 11 at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church, Gloster, with Pastor Robert Veal Jr. officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Peoples Undertaking Co. is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Moody was born Nov. 12, 1966, in McComb to L.J. and Geneva Jackson. She was a public school employee. She was a leader in choir, a Sunday school member, pastor’s aid club member and main leader of the Jackson Family Singers.
Mrs. Moody was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, her daughter and a granddaughter.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Fred Moody; son, Marcus Jackson; daughter, Jasmine Winding; son-in-law, Nathaniel Winding; four grandchildren, Kellie Brown, Devin, Jordan and Tameria Winding; one godchild, Brayden Jackson; five sisters, Dorothy Weatherspoon, Ruby Henderson, Ester Anderson, Leola Blake and LeEster Williams; three brothers, Earnest Jackson, Paul (Jessie) Jackson and Roger Ray Jackson; one sister-in-law, Barbara Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and friends.
