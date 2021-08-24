Vivian Diane Walsh, 69, of Baton Rouge, died there Aug. 19, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital.
Graveside service is 1 p.m. today at Greenoaks Memorial Park, Baton Rouge. Rabenhorst Funeral Home East of Baton
She was the daughter of Will David Walsh and Ercelle Dimaio,
She is survived by her mother; stepbrother, Joe Cobb of Baton Rouge; and a host of cousins.
