George Ellis Shamis, 83, passed away peacefully Feb. 17, 2021, at McComb Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Despite suffering from Progressive Multiple Sclerosis for years, he fought a hard, courageous battle with the most positive attitude. He will truly be remembered for his witty humor and the smile he gave to everyone he saw.
A memorial service to honor his life will be scheduled at a later date.
Mr. Shamis was born Oct. 26, 1937, in McComb to George and Adele Shamis.
He graduated from McComb High School and from Tulane University. After college, he proudly served in the U.S. Army before returning to McComb to join his parents in running the Hollywood Shop.
George Ellis completed several certifications in therapeutic shoe fitting and thrived on engaging with his customers and assisting them to find the perfect fitted shoe. After the Hollywood Shop closed,George Ellis enjoyed a successful career in real estate.
A lifelong member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, he spent his young years as a dedicated altar boy. He loved his Camellia City, where he was a lifelong member of the McComb Lions Club and Fernwood Country Club for many years.
George Ellis approached everything in life with gusto. His fierce competitive nature was ever-present; just ask anyone who ever played with or against him. He not only loved watching sports, he was an avid participant in golf, gambling, snow skiing, running, swimming and tennis.
His friends and fellow tennis mates Sam, Leroy and Herb wrote a book about him entitled “The George Ellis Book of Tennis” (which brought him enormous laughs) as they highlighted his perfect/imperfect tennis strategies and on-court shenanigans. Although he loved all games, he was most passionate about playing cards (especially poker and gin rummy) and anything to do with the Ole Miss Rebels and the New Orleans Saints.
It was his beaming smile and contagious laugh that made impressions on so many lives. He had the gift of making people feel special.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Sada Shamis Malham and Carolyn Shamis; nephew, Robert Malham; and mother of his children, Cecile Boyd Shamis.
His joyful smile and love will be greatly missed by his daughter, Tina Vlerebome (Peter) of Birmingham, Ala.; son, Greg Shamis (Carrie) of Summit; stepson, Nick Boyd of Orlando, Fla.; sister, Joyce Aboussie (Mitchell) of Dallas; and grandchildren, Conner, Cramer and Crew Vlerebome, Bailey and Braxton Shamis, Anthony, Samantha and Skylar Boyd. He was a favorite among his nieces, nephews and cousins.
Those wishing to honor his memory are invited to make a contribution to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Thank you to all of the people who loved and cared for him throughout the years.
