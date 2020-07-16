Mary Lucinda Williams, 92, of Smithdale died July 14, 2020, at McComb Nursing and Rehab.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Young’s Funeral Home. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Brown Chapel Church Cemetery. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, brothers and husband, Howard Williams.
She is survived by two sons, Howard (Laverne) Williams Jr. of Summit and John Henry Williams of Perry, Fla.; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, friends and church family.
