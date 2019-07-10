Thomas “Tommy” Roberts, 67, of McComb, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 9, 2019, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Navilla Baptist Church and will continue Friday from 10 a.m. until services at 11. The Rev. Trent Bilbo will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Tommy was born June 9, 1952, in Tylertown to Clyde Edward Roberts and Lucille Sims Roberts.
He was brought home to his grandfather’s farm where he was raised and continued to live for his 67 years. He was a 1970 graduate of North Pike High School and continued his education graduating from Southwest Mississippi Community College. He took over his family’s dairy farm in 1971 and worked on the farm until 2006.
In 1978 he met and married Donna Stinson, whom he loved for 40 years. In 2003 he started working for Homestead Water. During this time he was a member of the Mississippi Rural Water Association, Mississippi Water and Pollution Control Operators Association and the Board of Governors of MWPCOA.
Mr. Roberts was a member of Navilla Baptist Church. He was reared in St. Andrew’s Methodist Church until he moved to Navilla, where he was ordained as a deacon in 2004.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Stinson Roberts of McComb; a son, Garry Roberts of McComb; a daughter, Amanda McGehee of McComb; a brother-in-law, Terry Stinson of Tylertown; a sister-in-law, Deidre Bourne (Jimmy Ray) of Tylertown; special friends, Kristyn Lovett, Stacie Pounds and Chris McGehee; and grandchildren, Dalton McGehee and Peyton McGehee.
Pallbearers will be the deacons of Navilla Baptist Church.
Honorary pallbearers will be Homestead Water Association board members and other water operators.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
