Liness Lyons Jr., 72, of McComb, died at his residence March 24, 2020.
Visitation is 1 to 4 p.m. today at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Pike Memorial Garden.
Mr. Lyons was born May 14, 1947, to the late Liness Lyons Sr. and Inez Hood Lyons in Pike County.
