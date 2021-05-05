Bobbie Jean Sartin Statham, 88, of Summit, passed away May 3, 2021, at her home.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today at Tangipahoa Baptist Church and will continue 1 p.m. Thursday until services there at 3. The Rev. Mike Morris will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Statham was born Dec. 17, 1932, in Pike County to Jacob Shelby and Bernice Denman Sartin.
She enjoyed gardening. She was a member of Tangipahoa Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, R.Y. “Buck” Statham; a son, William Bryant Statham; a granddaughter, Kaitlin Matthew; a sister, Modesta Gregory; and a brother, J.W. Sartin.
She is survived by two children, Robert Y. “Robbie” Statham Jr. (Jane) of Brookhaven and Lisa Statham Matthew (Kevin) of Ponchatoula, La.; grandchildren, Heather Statham Boyd (Alex), Shelby Statham and Morgan Pickard (Saul); a great-grandchild, Reeves Pickard; one sister, Billie Faye Hinson of Natchez; a sister-in-law, Ann Statham of Clinton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Bill Hinson, Don Hinson, Greg Gregory, Philip Terrell and Robert Bryan.
Honorary pallbearers will be Phil Dell’Isola, Mac May, Jimmy Webb, Eddie McCalip, Ike Fesmire, Robert Dickerson, Tommy Carruth, Jerry Mixon, Scott Mixon, Ben Mixon, Al Sibley, Benny May, Chip Sandifer, Dewey Mizell, John Pickens and Chas Pickens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101 or Tangipahoa Baptist Church, 7555 Thompson Road, Summit, MS 39666.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.