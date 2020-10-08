Sheila Williams, 58, of New Orleans was called home to Glory on Oct. 2, 2020, at University Medical Center in New Orleans.
Visitation is 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday at Fischer Community Church, 1737 L.B. Landry Ave., New Orleans, until homegoing ceremony from 10 to 11. Final viewing is 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Peoples Undertaking Co., McComb, followed by burial at St. James Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Following CDC recommendations for COVID-19, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Also due to COVID-19, Sheila’s homegoing service will be private and for immediate family only. The family thanks you for your love and support during this difficult time.
Sheila was born July 15, 1962. She became the youngest child born to Myrtis Williams and J.C. Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, James Charles Williams Sr. and Larry Williams.
Sheila has left to cherish a lifetime of memories her sisters, Joyce Marie Williams, Linda Pearl Williams and Lois Williams Gautier (Herbert); her brother, Kevin Anthony Williams; godson, Jabari Aaron; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
