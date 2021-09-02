Arnet L. Cunningham, 54, of Summit, passed away Aug. 24, 2021, at Post-Acute Medical Specialty Hospital in Hammond, La.
A memorial service is 3 p.m. Friday at Peoples Undertaking Co.
Mrs. Cunningham was born Aug. 27, 1966, in Detroit to the late Juliet Miller.
She graduated from North Pike High School in 1984. She then enrolled in Mississippi Valley State University where she met her former husband Henderson Cunningham.
She worked with Dunaway Food Services as a restaurant manager for over 20 years. Arnet was known as “Net” or “Ms. Arnet” to the many people who came to know and love her throughout her career.
Mrs. Cunningham was preceded in death by her mother; her grandparents, Julius and Mandy Miller; her aunt, Lillie Mae Beard; her uncle, Julius Miller Jr.; her great-grandparents, Horace and Media Miller and Earnest and Estella Wells; and her cousin, Orlando Miller.
She leaves behind three children, Natasha Taplin (Jason), Henderson Cunningham III and Christina Johnson (Tariq); grandchildren, Tatiyana Giddens, Sadie Taplin, Noa Johnson, Jonas Johnson and Israel Johnson; three nieces, five nephews; her siblings, Chatteau Miller (Kanisha), Joy Miller, April Miller-Griffin (Golon), Tiffany Miller, Steven Collier and Mandy Miller; three uncles, one aunt, several cousins, other family and friends.
