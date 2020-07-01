Liston L. “Bill” Thomasson, 89, of Summit passed from this life on June 29, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven.
There will be a private graveside ceremony with the Rev. Sam McDonald and the Rev. Dale Linton presiding and Catchings-Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. The family plans a celebration of Bill’s life to be held at a future date when the need for social distancing has become less of a concern.
He was born on Dec. 30, 1930, in a small community outside of DeKalb in Kemper County to Samuel Maxie Thomasson and Cora Lee Hudson Thomasson.
Liston was the youngest of five children who quickly nicknamed their baby brother “Bill” because Liston was just not up to their expectations of what he should be called. He was a people person for his entire life who never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone at any time.
And boy, did he love to laugh! His surgeon let us know that he was entertaining the hospital staff just prior to surgery. His personality was always shining through the twinkles in his eyes.
He was utterly devoted to his family, which included his wife of 64 years, his daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren and a great-grandson. The times he spent with his family were the moments he treasured most of all, even if it was just taking a Sunday afternoon drive in the country, visiting on his backyard pavilion while watching the birds, or waiting patiently in the car at various quilt shops along the way.
He was a generous man and there was nothing he wouldn’t do for his family. If his girls wanted something, grass wouldn’t grow under his feet until he had gotten whatever it was for them.
He also loved spending time outside. He was an avid backyard gardener, keeping Polly stocked with tomatoes, cucumbers, green beans, okra, corn, butterbeans, scuppernongs and blueberries. He could be seen methodically driving from patch to patch checking on his crops, or whizzing from the garden to the house on his trusty golf cart. He frequently conducted tours of his outdoor domain with Polly seated beside him on the golf cart in the cool part of the day just before sunset.
When he was a younger man, his happy place was his family’s patch of woods in Kemper County affectionately known as “Pretty Boy.” He even built a small cabin there to have a place to spend the night and loved walking the woods by day and poking a campfire by night. There was really no need to hunt; just being in the woods was all that he needed to be at peace.
He was a leader who could be trusted and that people wanted to follow. He retired from the Mississippi Employment Security Commission not once, but twice. The second time was because he was asked to come back to work as the executive director of the agency.
And did he ever have some fond memories of his work! He had great respect and admiration for the people who worked with him. The love he felt for the people of his agency was evident in the stories he loved to tell. And they loved him back. He had friends all over the state, if not the country.
Bill was a lifelong Presbyterian and was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Brookhaven. He graduated from the University of Mississippi and had many stories to tell about his time there.
Of the many people who loved this dear man, it will be his family who will miss him most of all. But Bill was a believer, and we know that he is already enjoying spending time with his family again in heaven, who undoubtedly are pulling pranks on each other, telling tall tales or challenging each other in some sort of contest. We are comforted in the knowledge that our beloved Daddy Bill will be there waiting for the rest of his family to join him one day. And while we are saddened for our loss, we have faith that it is only a temporary absence.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Samuel Maxie Jr. and Hubert Hudson Thomasson; and his sisters, Elizabeth Burch Hedgepeth and Cora Lee Mitchell.
He is survived by his wife, Polly; his daughters, Leanne (Mark) Green and Lisa (Rob) Loper; grandchildren, Ryan Green, Sarah (John) DeLee, Kara Green and Robert (Ashley) Loper; and his precious great-grandson, Nathan DeLee.
Memorials can be made to Palmer Home for Children at P.O. Box 746, Columbus, MS 39703.
