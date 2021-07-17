Pauline Fortenberry, 91, of Tylertown, went to meet her Lord and Savior on July 14, 2021, at Billdora Senior Care surrounded by loving caregivers and her family.
Visitation is noon Sunday until services at 2 p.m. at Capps Funeral Home with Bro. Dan Perry and Bro. Michael Knippers officiating. Burial will follow at New Zion Cemetery.
She was born Dec. 30, 1929, in Tylertown to the late Audrey and Lemmie Fortenberry.
Share condolences at hartmanhughesfuneralhome.com.
