James C. “Jimmy” Bordelon, 65, of Liberty passed away March 27, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral service is 3 p.m. today at Higgins Cemetery in Liberty.
He was born Nov. 13, 1954, in Baton Rouge, the son of Hubert Bordelon and Doris Kirkland. He worked in maintenance at various retail stores, was an avid gardener and loved LSU and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Robert Alex Lambert; and great-grandson Drayke Whittington.
He is survived by his wife, Billie Jo Bordelon; his daughter, Susan Bordelon Brock and husband Brad; his son, William Curtis Bordelon and wife Mikell; grandchildren, Courtney, Bradley, Paige, Vera, Taryn, Brittany and Melissa; great-grandchildren, Kai, Kayde, Delilah Faye, Zanson, Parker, Kinley, Amanda and Jaxon; sisters, Barbara Bordelon, Linda Bordelon and Dianna Shelton; brothers H.A. Bordelon, Mark “Dinkey” Bordelon, and Wayne Bordelon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
