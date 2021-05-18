Charley Daniel Johnson, 35, of Magnolia, went to be with the Lord on May 15, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today at Immanuel Baptist Church, with services there 2 p.m. Wednesday. Bro. James Lawrence will officiate. Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He is the son of Danny and Elaine Johnson.
Charley was an artist, and he loved to oil paint. He was loved by all that knew him and he never met a stranger. He enjoyed his job at Simmons Security and loved working with Mr. Danny and Ms. Tracy.
He enjoyed going to church at Immanuel Baptist Church, where he was involved in Sunday school. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Amber Johnson; and his grandparents, Rosco and Mary Johnson and E.C. and Mary Nell McDaniel.
He is survived by his parents; one brother, Eric Johnson of McComb; two uncles, J.B. Johnson of Magnolia and Claude King and Rita of Magnolia; one aunt, Gayle McDaniel; a longtime friend, Mark Wilkinson of Magnolia; and a host of cousins, family and friends.
Please send condolences to sharkeyfuneralhome. com.
I am so sorry to hear of this. Charley was a great guy, always willing to help and always pleasant to work with. He was working with me Friday afternoon and was so helpful and sweet. He will be sorely missed...such a tragedy. Prayers for his family.
