James Stewart, 86, of Carson, Calif., passed away peacefully at his home on May 15, 2021.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, until a celebration of life service at 11 at Long Beach Colonial Mortuary FD No. 1283 in Long Beach, Calif. Burial will be 10:45 a.m. Monday, June 14, in Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, Calif.
James, affectionately known to his close family and friends as “Brother,” was born May 24, 1934, to William Stewart Jr. and Carrie Aleen Gilbert Stewart in Liberty.
After graduating from Liberty Rosenwald High School in Liberty, he studied biology and general science at Alcorn State University in Lorman. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree and a Class A teaching license.
After graduation, he was commissioned into the United States Army where he proudly served for six years. In Panama, he met his future wife, Ana, and they wed on Sept. 4, 1960. After his tour of duty in the military, James and Ana settled in Los Angeles.
In Los Angeles, James worked at various hospitals and laboratories as a licensed clinical lab technician before he founded Stewart Clinical Laboratories Inc. He also attended graduate school and earned a master’s degree from California State University-Dominguez Hills in Carson.
He was an active member of Second Baptist Church in Los Angeles, and he was a proud member of the Los Angeles Chapter of the Alcorn State University National Alumni Association Inc.
James will be remembered for his infectious smile, charming wit, unique laugh and caring nature. He touched the lives of so many he encountered.
James was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Freddie Wilson and Abdell Wilson; and one sister, Fannie Stewart Ballard.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of over 60 years, Ana; one daughter, DeShaun S. Wade (Dennis); two grandsons, Dennis Jr. and Donovan; three nieces, Veleanor Ballard, Gwendolyne A. Ballard and Gabriel A. Ballard-Stewart (Clyde); three nephews, Jordan, Jayce and Justice Stewart; cousins, other relatives and friends.
