James Davis “Yogi” McCurley, 64, of Gloster, passed away Nov. 3, 2020, at his residence.
Memorial services are open to the public and will be held 3 p.m. Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster.
Mr. McCurley was born Oct. 28, 1956, the son of the late Richard and Edith McCurley.
Yogi worked in various grocery stores around Gloster as a meat butcher.
He is survived by one brother, Frank McCurley; and two nephews, Shannon Myers and William Elliott McCurley.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.