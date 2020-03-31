Jerry “Luke” Reid, Jr., 61, of McComb, died March 29, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 5 p.m. today at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Providence Baptist Church in Jayess. The Rev. Dale Authement will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Royce Renfroe, Rocky Parkman, Clint Berryhill, Clayton Reed, Darren Ervin and Robby Brown.
He was born June 16, 1958, to Jerry L. Reid Sr. and Jorene Waller Reid.
He worked for many years as a welder and later as a consultant in the oil industry. He was a man of many hobbies, but his love was for drag racing. He spent many hours working on his cars. He was capable of building them from the ground up. Luke spent many nights up working and many days racing. He was a true outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish, and travel to the mountains. He was looking forward to spending time in the Smokey Mountains this year. He loved spending time with his family, tinkering in his shop and building things with his daughter, Katelyn. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
Reid is preceded in death by his mother, Jorene Waller Reid Searcy.
He is survived by his father, Jerry L. Reid, Sr.; his spouse, Debbie Reid of Jayess; his sons, Justin Reid of Monticello and Jerry L. Reid III (Misty) of Alabama; his daughter, Katelyn Reid of Jayess; a stepdaughter, Courtney Ervin (Darren) of Jayess; a brother, Danny Joe Reid of Brandon; four sisters, Candace Berryhill (Clint) of Smithdale, Lisa Brown (Robby) of Wesson, Kay Kubecka (Steve) of Arkansas and Dianne Vire (Steve) of Tennessee; seven grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
