Mr. James Marshall, 76, Magnolia died June 18, 2020, at his home.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Monday at Craft Funeral Home with services after and burial at Rose Hill Church Cemetery in Magnolia.
Marshall was born in Pike County in Jan. 2 1944.
Online condolences can be shared at craftfuneralhome.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.