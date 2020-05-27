Vanetta Duncan

Vanetta McCall Duncan, 81, of Summit, passed peacefully from this life May 25, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is 9:30 a.m. til 10:45 today at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb. A graveside service follows at 11 at Pike Memorial Gardens in McComb with the Rev. Bobby Duncan and the Rev. Charles Duncan officiating.
Mrs. Duncan was born Aug. 22, 1938, to H. W. “Will” and Eula Mae Cotten McCall. She was born in McCall Creek and later moved to McComb and attended Fernwood High School.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, gardening and cooking. She was pianist at McComb Church of God for over 50 years. She was a virtuous woman who loved God and her family and will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Sydney McCall, Thomas “Billy” McCall and wife Florence, and Milton McCall; and a sister, Margarette McCall Etheridge and husband J.R.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jessie Louis “J.L.” Duncan; two sons, Reggie Duncan and wife Dusty of McComb, and Clay Duncan and wife Mechelle of Summit; one daughter, Debbie Duncan of Brandon; four grandchildren, Lindsay Duncan Cater and husband Chance, and Jake Duncan, all of McComb, Austin Brady Duncan of Smithdale and Kaley Duncan Rowell and husband Blake of Jayess; five great-grandchildren, Eli, Austin, Owen and Anna Cater, all of McComb, and Sol LeBlanc of New Iberia, La.; four brothers-in-law, Wendell Duncan and wife Linda, the Rev. Charles Duncan and wife Charlene, Rev. Bobby Duncan and wife Sandra, and Michael Duncan and wife Susan; two sisters-in-law, Edith McCall of McComb and Jane Beamel and husband Jim of Knoxville, Tenn.; along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers are Jason Duncan, Jesse Duncan, Chance Cater, Blake Rowell and Gary Sanders. Honorary pallbearers are her grandsons, Jake Duncan and Brady Duncan, and nephew Bobby Etheridge.
The family would like to express our sincere thanks to Windia Fleming for her loving care and the staff of Hospice Compassus.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
