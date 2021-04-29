Bettie C. Whitworth, 64, of McComb, died April 25, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Craft Funeral Home. Graveside services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Lakewood Cemetery, Greenville. Pastor Cameron Jenkins will officiate.
Bettie Jean Cooper Whitworth was born Aug. 9, 1956, to MC and Alice Mae Cooper. She was the seventh of 10 children.
She confessed a belief in Jesus Christ and was baptized by the Rev. Willie Newton, pastor of Bell Grove Baptist Church.
Bettie attended Greenville Public Schools and graduated from Greenville High School. After graduation, she attended and graduated from Alcorn State University in Lorman with a B.S. degree in special education. She received a master’s degree in education (with distinction) from Gannon University in Erie, Pa.
She worked for the Pennsylvania Public School System for 33 years with special needs students — nurturing and teaching them life and occupational skills. Bettie was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.
She was married in 1978 to Burell Whitworth Jr. This union produced three children — Brian, Breah and Britnie.
Bettie was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Beverly S. Cooper Stringfellow and Alpine Cooper; a brother, MC Cooper Jr.; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Annette and Burell Whitworth Sr.; and brother-in-law, Randolph Martin.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Burell Whitworth Jr.; a son, Brian Whitworth of Denver; two daughters, Breah Whitworth of Mount Joy, Pa., and Britnie Whitworth of Lancaster, Pa.; two grandchildren, Doc MC Ali Whitworth and Royce A. Cartier; four sisters, Lynell Cooper and Lottie C. (Johnnie) Wright of Greenville, Odelia Cooper of Elizabeth and Patricia R. Blandford of Memphis, Tenn.; two brothers, Jerry Cooper of Elizabethtown, Ky., and Terry Cooper of Greenville; three sisters-in-law, Seana Rhea of St. Rose, La., Claraetta (Roy) Jenkins of Ruth and Cynthia (Kenny) O'Banner of Plano, Texas; and three brothers-in-law, Willie Ray Martin of Inglewood, Calif., Charles Martin and Robert Harness of Jayess. She also leaves to cherish her memories a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donate to Autism Speaks.
