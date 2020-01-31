Ava Lou Williams Raborn, 78, passed away peacefully at her home in Magnolia on Jan. 28, 2020.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Monday until memorial service at 11 at Terry’s Creek Baptist Church, Magnolia, with Bro. LaVerne Summerlin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Sharkey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ms. Ava was born Sept. 14, 1941, to Floyd and Tressia Brown Williams.
She was a 1961 graduate of Liberty High School in Liberty. On April 13, 1962, she proudly married Edward “Bo” Raborn. They had one daughter, Judith Darlene.
She was longtime and active member of Terry’s Creek Baptist Church in Magnolia. She enjoyed following local horse shows with her family where she and her daughter participated.
Ms. Ava also worked alongside her husband on their dairy farm in Magnolia. She cherished being a Nana to Brandon, Ashley and Cameron as well as being Gigi to Jovie and Blaine.
Her passion was always healthcare. She enjoyed helping others and was “famous” for always putting the needs of others above her own. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Edward “Bo” Raborn; her younger brother, Floyd “Butch” Williams; her nephew, Charles L. Williams; her mother-in-law, Margaret Jones Raborn; and her father-in-law, Loid Noel Raborn.
Left to cherish her memory is her only child and daughter, Judith “Judy” Raborn Dixon; her grandchildren, Brandon, Ashley and Cameron Dixon and their father, Wesley (Christy) Dixon; four sisters, Annie “Jet” Easterling, Mary Ann (Jimmy) Cabler, Sue Dixon and Phyllis King; and many, many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
