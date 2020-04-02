Marguerite Ann Hope George, 93, of the Progress community outside Magnolia passed away March 31, 2020, at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Friday until services at noon at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. The Rev. Scott Kennedy will officiate and burial will be at Silver Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. George was born Nov. 28, 1926, in Ponchatoula, La., to the late R.C. and Maggie Ann Adams Hope.
She was a lifetime active member of Silver Creek Baptist Church as long as her health allowed and will be interred there next to her husband of 45 years, James S. George, and her youngest child, William Emmett “Billy” George.
She loved to read, visit with the elderly and/or sick and in later years, she discovered playing UNO, Phase 10 and other games with her pals on Thursday nights.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James S. George; her youngest son, William “Billy” George; two sisters, Dorothy Hope Guy and Willie Creed Hope Goings; her brothers, Kenneth, twins Alva and Otis, and Nolan Hope; her special sons-in-law, Jack J. Rey Jr. and John Richard “Rick” Rimes Jr.; as well as many wonderful family members and special friends.
Marguerite is survived by her children, Linda George Rimes, James Michael George (Kate), and Carolyn George Dixon Rey, all of Progress; her loving grandchildren, John R. Rimes III (Angie) of Texas, Angela Rimes Johnson Melton (Richie) of Gulfport, Justin William Rimes (Amanda) and Joshua James Rimes (Whitney) of Magnolia, Chris and William George, both of Florida, Beth Chmielewski (Brandon) of Louisiana, Eddie N. Dixon (April) of McComb; her great-grandchildren, Michael D. Johnson Jr. (Ashley), Chandler B. Johnson, Gage C. Johnson of Magnolia, Slade R. Johnson, twins Kaymon and Kinsley Melton of Gulfport, Lauren, Kaitlyn and Brody Rimes of Magnolia, Cassidy, Rantley and baby Eva Rimes of Magnolia; one step-great-grandson, Jonathon Salazar (Brittany) of Texas and their children Jay, Trent, Priscilla Rose and Braydon Salazar; great-grandchildren, James B. Dixon (Renae), Britney Everett of Magnolia, Erica Dixon, Angelika Dixon and Leah Dixon, Gage and Asher Bradley of McComb; great-great-grandchildren, Remi and Jon Maddox Johnson and Ainsley Everett, both of Magnolia; one brother, John Donald Hope (Marsha) of Harahan, La.; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Chris and William George, John III, Justin and Josh Rimes and Chandler Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Society.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.