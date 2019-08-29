The funeral service for David Lee Stanley, 67, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Riverwood Family Funeral Service, Brookhaven, with a graveside gathering at Bales-Stanley Cemetery in Bogue Chitto. Visitation is from 5 to 9 this evening at Riverwood.
David Lee Stanley, born on Aug. 17, 1952, to the late Pete and Virginia Stanley, stepped into eternity at 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2019. Moments before he passed away, he hummed a short song, worshipping Jesus with his last few breaths. He then waited until his family was present before he stepped forever into the presence of the Lord.
Now, we are sure that David is keeping his promise to find a good fishing hole and wait until he is reunited with those who remain here.
They are Gloria, his bride of 46 years; Chris, Jeff and Dusty, his three sons; Will, Sarah, Austin and Blake, his grandkids; Don, Danny and Darlene, his siblings; Amy, Linda and Darlene, his daughters-in-law (whom he considered his own daughters); and Gary and Pandora Bales, his brother- and sister-in-law (whom he considered simply brother and sister). There are more who knew him as Daddy D and loved him like another dad, but this space could never hold all of their names. You know who you are, and you know how much he loved you.
