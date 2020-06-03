Darius Robinson, 22, of New Orleans, died May 26, 2020, at Orange Beach, Ala.
Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. A graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Tylertown Cemetery II with Dr. Lanny Williams officiating.
Mr. Robinson was born May 16, 1998, in Memphis, the son of Leisure Robinson and Greta Williams Robinson.
